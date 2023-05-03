Edge Capital Group LLC Takes $57,000 Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,253,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,506,576,000 after acquiring an additional 99,473 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,561,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,222,062,000 after acquiring an additional 209,813 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in FMC by 14.3% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,085,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $326,126,000 after purchasing an additional 386,465 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in FMC by 41.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,581,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,094,000 after purchasing an additional 463,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in FMC by 10.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,471,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $155,502,000 after purchasing an additional 133,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $116.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $98.24 and a 12 month high of $134.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.80.

FMC Dividend Announcement

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. FMC had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on FMC shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of FMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Redburn Partners raised shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.38.

Insider Activity at FMC

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.77, for a total value of $638,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,990,823.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.77, for a total value of $638,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,990,823.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total transaction of $573,403.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,064 shares in the company, valued at $1,564,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,376 shares of company stock worth $1,465,016 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.