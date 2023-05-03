Edge Capital Group LLC Takes $88,000 Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 856 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of SAP by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,700,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $524,270,000 after buying an additional 1,729,492 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,438,757 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,899,000 after acquiring an additional 616,301 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 230.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,389,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,173,000 after acquiring an additional 969,505 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,359,398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,325,000 after acquiring an additional 52,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,322,176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,427,000 after acquiring an additional 172,243 shares in the last quarter. 5.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $134.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $78.22 and a fifty-two week high of $136.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.66. The company has a market cap of $158.49 billion, a PE ratio of 75.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $2.1864 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.27%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SAP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of SAP from €115.00 ($126.37) to €120.00 ($131.87) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of SAP from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of SAP from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.20.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.

