Edge Capital Group LLC Trims Holdings in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Edge Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,832 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 49,239,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749,573 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,832,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,708,000 after acquiring an additional 451,239 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,275,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999,312 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,540,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,763,000 after acquiring an additional 467,143 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,044,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,612,000 after acquiring an additional 426,655 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kirk R. Oliver bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $49,140.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 39,118 shares in the company, valued at $213,584.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equitrans Midstream Stock Performance

ETRN stock opened at $5.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.95. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $9.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.69.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $355.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.26 million. Equitrans Midstream had a positive return on equity of 14.20% and a negative net margin of 18.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equitrans Midstream Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.88%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently -83.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

Equitrans Midstream Profile

(Get Rating)

Equitrans Midstream Corp. engages in the provision of midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The Gathering segment includes EQM’s high-pressure gathering lines and FERC-regulated low-pressure gathering lines. The Transmission segment refers to the EQM’s FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage system.

Featured Articles

