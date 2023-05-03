Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EWGet Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,620,000 shares, a decrease of 10.1% from the March 31st total of 14,040,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Shares of EW opened at $87.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.45. The company has a market capitalization of $53.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1-year low of $67.13 and a 1-year high of $109.18.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EWGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 25.81%. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.42.

In related news, SVP Robert W.A. Sellers sold 12,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.20, for a total transaction of $1,069,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Robert W.A. Sellers sold 12,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.20, for a total value of $1,069,944.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $304,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,425.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,091 shares of company stock worth $8,819,677 in the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 11.9% during the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Mirova US LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 812,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $67,184,000 after acquiring an additional 9,211 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 2,349.8% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 54,605 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after acquiring an additional 52,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 9.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 52,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

