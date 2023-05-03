Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Holdings Boosted by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 67,570 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,756 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $8,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 128.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $96,112.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,925.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $96,112.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,925.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $700,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,434 shares in the company, valued at $8,932,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,621,722. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Electronic Arts Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $164.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $188.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.30.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $126.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.87. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $142.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.43.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($1.89). The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 14.08%. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

