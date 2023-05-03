EngageSmart (ESMT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect EngageSmart to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. EngageSmart has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $83.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.79 million. EngageSmart had a return on equity of 3.01% and a net margin of 6.78%. EngageSmart’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect EngageSmart to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get EngageSmart alerts:

EngageSmart Price Performance

Shares of ESMT stock opened at $16.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.25 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.47. EngageSmart has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $22.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at EngageSmart

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of EngageSmart from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on EngageSmart from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on EngageSmart from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of EngageSmart in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on EngageSmart from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

In other EngageSmart news, Director General Atlantic Partners (Ber sold 912,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $16,596,210.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 90,271,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,039,312.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other EngageSmart news, Director General Atlantic Partners (Ber sold 912,381 shares of EngageSmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $16,596,210.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,271,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,039,312.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Paul Bennett sold 14,000 shares of EngageSmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 838,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,471,456.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,284,409 shares of company stock valued at $23,422,353 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EngageSmart

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ESMT. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of EngageSmart by 134.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of EngageSmart in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EngageSmart by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of EngageSmart by 22.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of EngageSmart in the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

EngageSmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EngageSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EngageSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.