Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) CFO Mandy Yang Buys 3,500 Shares

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPHGet Rating) CFO Mandy Yang acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $156.86 per share, with a total value of $549,010.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,535,884.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $152.88 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.43. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.67 and a 52 week high of $339.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a PE ratio of 44.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.54.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPHGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.21. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 74.86%. The business had revenue of $724.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ENPH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $310.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. OTR Global cut shares of Enphase Energy to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $323.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $227.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.24.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 850.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,418,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $393,705,000 after buying an additional 1,269,600 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth $325,230,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $235,387,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 272.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 890,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,038,000 after acquiring an additional 651,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $178,809,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

