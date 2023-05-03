Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) CFO Mandy Yang Buys 3,500 Shares

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) CFO Mandy Yang acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $156.86 per share, with a total value of $549,010.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,535,884.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Enphase Energy Stock Performance
Shares of ENPH stock opened at $152.88 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.43. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.67 and a 52 week high of $339.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a PE ratio of 44.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.54.
Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.21. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 74.86%. The business had revenue of $724.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enphase Energy
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 850.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,418,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $393,705,000 after buying an additional 1,269,600 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth $325,230,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $235,387,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 272.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 890,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,038,000 after acquiring an additional 651,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $178,809,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.
About Enphase Energy
Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.
