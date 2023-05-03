Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,843 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.30% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $50,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 120,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,679,000 after purchasing an additional 29,066 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 54,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,757,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 0.8 %

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $468.13 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $482.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $421.96. The firm has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.13. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $301.69 and a twelve month high of $541.39.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $460.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.94 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 24.39%. Equities analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.25%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.87, for a total value of $271,696.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,158,409.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.88, for a total transaction of $323,094.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 250,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,146,323.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.87, for a total value of $271,696.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,195 shares in the company, valued at $54,158,409.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,462 shares of company stock worth $39,718,153. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPWR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $533.00 to $608.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $425.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $435.00 to $505.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $543.00.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Articles

