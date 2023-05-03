Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 191,560 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) by 63.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 492,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,560 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.03% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $49,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GBIL opened at $99.75 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a twelve month low of $99.56 and a twelve month high of $100.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.94 and a 200 day moving average of $99.84.

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

