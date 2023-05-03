Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 357,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 47,604 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $52,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 4,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 7.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 23.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 6.7% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 17.1% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,920,000 after buying an additional 10,676 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $174.28 on Wednesday. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.04 and a fifty-two week high of $178.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $49.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.50%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $717,631.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,027,423.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.80.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

