Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 777,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,150 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $46,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in National Grid by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of National Grid by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 9,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of National Grid by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 15,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC grew its position in shares of National Grid by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 12,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Get National Grid alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NGG. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Grid in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on National Grid from GBX 1,020 ($12.74) to GBX 1,070 ($13.37) in a research note on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on National Grid from GBX 1,150 ($14.37) to GBX 1,275 ($15.93) in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on National Grid from GBX 1,210 ($15.12) to GBX 1,100 ($13.74) in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded National Grid from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,173.75.

National Grid Stock Performance

National Grid Company Profile

NGG stock opened at $71.51 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. National Grid plc has a 12-month low of $47.22 and a 12-month high of $77.94.

(Get Rating)

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the high-voltage electricity transmission networks in England and Wales.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.