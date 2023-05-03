Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 739,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,403 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $48,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ONEOK by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,239,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,728,011,000 after purchasing an additional 475,674 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in ONEOK by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,288,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $514,810,000 after purchasing an additional 527,138 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in ONEOK by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,462,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $331,132,000 after acquiring an additional 48,603 shares during the period. Cowa LLC raised its position in ONEOK by 9,775.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270,510 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in ONEOK by 4.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,941,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $348,990,000 after acquiring an additional 204,477 shares during the period. 67.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $62.74 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.75 and a 200 day moving average of $64.98. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.50 and a 12 month high of $71.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.53. ONEOK had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 7.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 99.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on ONEOK from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

