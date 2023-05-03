Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $45.77 Million Stock Holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,269,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233,228 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF were worth $45,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USMC. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 126,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,402,000 after buying an additional 13,835 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 140,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 9,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:USMC opened at $40.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.73. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $32.66 and a 52-week high of $41.21. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.92.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to offer exposure to the largest of the US large-cap segment. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. USMC was launched on Oct 12, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

