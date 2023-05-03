Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $46.42 Million Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 395,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,077 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Simon Property Group worth $46,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,534,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,189,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,532 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 4.9% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,414,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,191,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,612 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 7.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,693,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $421,269,000 after buying an additional 333,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 53.4% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,978,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,050,000 after buying an additional 1,385,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group Trading Down 1.3 %

SPG stock opened at $112.05 on Wednesday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.02 and a 1-year high of $133.08. The firm has a market cap of $36.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.25 and its 200-day moving average is $116.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 60.33% and a net margin of 40.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.85 dividend. This represents a $7.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simon Property Group

In other news, Director Karen N. Horn acquired 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $109.33 per share, for a total transaction of $60,240.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,725,857.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.