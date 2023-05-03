Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $51.52 Million Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 502,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,210 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $51,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ICE. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,190.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,072,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757,258 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,011,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,275,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,999 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 4,278,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3,801.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,320,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $8,511,644.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,203,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,146,878.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $167,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $8,511,644.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,203,104 shares in the company, valued at $125,146,878.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of ICE stock opened at $107.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $59.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.68, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.92. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.60 and a twelve month high of $115.23.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 15.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ICE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.55.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

Featured Stories

