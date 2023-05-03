Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 408,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,997 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of Nucor worth $53,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor Trading Down 1.0 %

NUE opened at $146.56 on Wednesday. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $100.13 and a 12-month high of $182.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $154.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.44.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.87 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 17.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.00%.

Insider Activity at Nucor

In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total value of $349,216.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,195,822.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on NUE. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.88.

Nucor Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.