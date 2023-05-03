Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,061 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,785 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of ANSYS worth $54,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in ANSYS by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in ANSYS by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in ANSYS by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 15,606 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. increased its stake in ANSYS by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ANSYS by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total value of $3,033,799.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,719,883.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total value of $3,033,799.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,719,883.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $295,505.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,322,759.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,262 shares of company stock worth $4,517,182. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ANSS. Barclays lifted their price objective on ANSYS from $266.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on ANSYS from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on ANSYS from $325.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ANSYS from $326.00 to $347.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on ANSYS from $305.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $311.92.

ANSS opened at $308.82 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $312.78 and a 200 day moving average of $269.58. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.23 and a 52-week high of $333.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.56, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.25.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.29. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company had revenue of $694.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. ANSYS’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

