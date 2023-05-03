Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 15,953 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 605,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,953 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $46,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Sony Group by 31.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,510,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,174,000 after purchasing an additional 11,272 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 28,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sony Group Trading Down 0.9 %

SONY opened at $91.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Sony Group Co. has a one year low of $61.72 and a one year high of $95.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $23.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.99 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 8.43%. Analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sony Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Sony Group from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.00.

Sony Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

