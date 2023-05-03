Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 345,635 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,384,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 345,635 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.83% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $52,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 22.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 52,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 9,614 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 65,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 7,091 shares during the period.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $38.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.32. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $32.25 and a 52 week high of $42.47.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

