Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 514,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,489 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $53,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 64.1% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,003.2% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Mizuho cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $119.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.73.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $96.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.99. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.53 and a fifty-two week high of $135.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.32, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 14.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently -44.88%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

(Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.