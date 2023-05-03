Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,153,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,468 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Carrier Global worth $47,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 20.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,910,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,949,000 after buying an additional 321,273 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 85.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $478,353.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Carrier Global news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $933,452.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,505. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $478,353.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carrier Global Price Performance

CARR opened at $41.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.70. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $33.10 and a 52-week high of $49.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.22.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CARR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.07.

About Carrier Global

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.