Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 43,490 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,527 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 43,490 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.26% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $46,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 194.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 13,012 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.81, for a total transaction of $4,759,919.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,442,155.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 13,012 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.81, for a total transaction of $4,759,919.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,442,155.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.35, for a total transaction of $14,183,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,627,006.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,744 shares of company stock valued at $22,802,358 over the last three months. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Up 1.0 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Stephens raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.00.

WST stock opened at $369.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $340.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.48. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.19 and a fifty-two week high of $372.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.70. The firm has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a PE ratio of 50.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.09.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.31. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The firm had revenue of $716.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 10.44%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

Featured Articles

