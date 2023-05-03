Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 13,803 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Gartner worth $56,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth $26,404,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,073,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 213.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 84,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,443,000 after buying an additional 57,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 9,250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,109,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Stock Performance

NYSE:IT opened at $301.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $316.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $327.04. The stock has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.28. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $221.39 and a 1-year high of $358.25.

Insider Transactions at Gartner

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $1.13. Gartner had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 2,645.96%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 16,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.33, for a total transaction of $5,765,325.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,148,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,425,563.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 16,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.33, for a total transaction of $5,765,325.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,148,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,425,563.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $1,067,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,574,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,031 shares of company stock valued at $15,047,172. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Gartner in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $357.86.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm?s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

