Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 295,664 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 19,046 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $49,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WDAY. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Workday by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Workday by 975.0% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 258 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Workday stock opened at $183.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $47.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $193.80 and its 200 day moving average is $183.75. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.72 and a twelve month high of $209.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. Workday had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Workday’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WDAY shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Workday from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $223.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Workday from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO James Bozzini sold 10,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.36, for a total transaction of $2,076,310.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 92,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,193,539.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Workday news, COO James Bozzini sold 10,574 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.36, for a total value of $2,076,310.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 92,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,193,539.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $2,304,205.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,988 shares in the company, valued at $79,331,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,469 shares of company stock worth $8,469,440. Company insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Workday Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.