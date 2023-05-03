Eric W. Schreck Acquires 500 Shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Stock

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) EVP Eric W. Schreck purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.37 per share, with a total value of $14,685.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,827.91. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of TRST opened at $28.69 on Wednesday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 52 week low of $28.30 and a 52 week high of $39.36. The company has a market capitalization of $545.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.57.

Get TrustCo Bank Corp NY alerts:

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TRST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler downgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 104.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It accepts deposits and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.