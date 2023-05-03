Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) CFO Patrick Brickley Sells 1,554 Shares of Stock

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) CFO Patrick Brickley sold 1,554 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $40,046.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 123,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,171,926.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Patrick Brickley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 1st, Patrick Brickley sold 25,865 shares of Everbridge stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $826,645.40.

Everbridge Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of EVBG opened at $24.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.06. Everbridge, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $47.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $992.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Everbridge

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $117.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.15 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 14.16% and a negative return on equity of 5.96%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Everbridge, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVBG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 140.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Everbridge by 587.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Everbridge in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. SG3 Management LLC grew its stake in Everbridge by 106.8% in the third quarter. SG3 Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Everbridge in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens cut Everbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Everbridge in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Everbridge currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.57.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

