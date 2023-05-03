Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Acquired by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 142.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,312 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 194,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,343,000 after purchasing an additional 33,184 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth $386,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Eversource Energy by 119.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 27,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 14,939 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $344,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Eversource Energy by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,566,000 after buying an additional 7,910 shares during the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eversource Energy Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of ES stock opened at $76.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.49. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $70.54 and a twelve month high of $94.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,943 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total value of $153,166.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,747.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Eversource Energy



Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

