Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 996 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXPE. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 258 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

EXPE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Expedia Group from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.79.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total value of $576,355.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,797.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total value of $576,355.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,797.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total value of $70,609.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,901.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

EXPE opened at $93.24 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.57, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.60. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $82.39 and a one year high of $169.16.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The online travel company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 3.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following segments: Retail, B2B, and Trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

