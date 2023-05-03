Expro Group (XPRO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Expro Group has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $350.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.00 million. Expro Group had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. On average, analysts expect Expro Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Expro Group Stock Performance

Shares of XPRO opened at $18.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.83 and a beta of 1.07. Expro Group has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $24.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

A number of analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Expro Group in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Expro Group from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

In other news, Director Michael C. Kearney sold 16,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $331,877.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 216,312 shares in the company, valued at $4,363,013.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael C. Kearney sold 3,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $70,955.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 232,766 shares in the company, valued at $4,657,647.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael C. Kearney sold 16,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $331,877.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 216,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,363,013.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,111 shares of company stock worth $1,729,560 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expro Group by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,235,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,702,000 after acquiring an additional 653,751 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Expro Group by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,204,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,099,000 after buying an additional 551,821 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Expro Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,682,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,439,000 after buying an additional 78,322 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Expro Group by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,669,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,265,000 after buying an additional 516,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Expro Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,332,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,150,000 after buying an additional 64,994 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Expro Group

(Get Rating)

Expro Group Holdings NV engages in the provision of energy services. Its products and services include well construction, well flow management, well intervention and integrity, and subsea well access. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North and Latin America (NLA), Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa (ESSA), Middle East and North Africa (MENA), and Asia-Pacific (APAC).

Featured Stories

