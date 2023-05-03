Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.1% of FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. My Personal CFO LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15,000.0% during the 4th quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 259.0% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 4.0 %

XOM stock opened at $110.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.73. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $80.69 and a one year high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Cowen lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.25.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Stories

