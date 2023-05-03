Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 255,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,698 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $8,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FITB. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 127.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,469,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,864,000 after buying an additional 2,504,590 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,415,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $972,070,000 after buying an additional 1,507,964 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,547,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,734,103,000 after purchasing an additional 792,580 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,236,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,273,000 after purchasing an additional 767,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,535,000. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $24.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.61. The company has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $40.07.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 24.39%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $37,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,218.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $37,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,218.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary R. Heminger purchased 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $885,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 127,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,293.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

