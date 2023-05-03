FIGS (FIGS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.53 million. FIGS had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 4.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect FIGS to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE FIGS opened at $6.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.24. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.67, a PEG ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.45. FIGS has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $16.55.

In other FIGS news, CEO Catherine Eva Spear purchased 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.32 per share, with a total value of $4,740,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 757,073 shares in the company, valued at $4,784,701.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 21.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIGS. State Street Corp boosted its stake in FIGS by 78.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,614,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,907 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in FIGS by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,141,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,601,000 after buying an additional 1,097,083 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC raised its stake in FIGS by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 2,896,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,327,000 after buying an additional 1,094,393 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in FIGS by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,780,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,693,000 after buying an additional 957,411 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in FIGS by 340.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 971,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,851,000 after buying an additional 750,729 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FIGS. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of FIGS from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on FIGS from $5.50 to $6.25 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on FIGS from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of FIGS from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of FIGS from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.40.

FIGS Company Profile

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

