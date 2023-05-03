First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Price Target Lowered to $31.00 at DA Davidson

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by DA Davidson from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of First Business Financial Services from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Business Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

First Business Financial Services Trading Down 5.3 %

NASDAQ:FBIZ opened at $26.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $217.52 million, a PE ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. First Business Financial Services has a 52 week low of $25.67 and a 52 week high of $39.88.

First Business Financial Services Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at First Business Financial Services

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.2275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is a positive change from First Business Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.08%.

In other news, Director John J. Harris purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.73 per share, for a total transaction of $30,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,281.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Business Financial Services

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Business Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 1.6% in the third quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 360,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,648,000 after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 527,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,266,000 after purchasing an additional 10,546 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Business Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in First Business Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

