First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) General Counsel Kirk D. Jensen Buys 1,000 Shares

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) General Counsel Kirk D. Jensen acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.57 per share, with a total value of $25,570.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the general counsel now directly owns 18,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,886.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

First Interstate BancSystem Price Performance

Shares of FIBK stock opened at $24.69 on Wednesday. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $46.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.61 and its 200-day moving average is $36.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.84.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.28). First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 17.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Interstate BancSystem Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.61%. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is presently 68.36%.

FIBK has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Interstate BancSystem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 116.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,747,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,861,000 after buying an additional 4,163,577 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 61.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,710,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,287,000 after buying an additional 3,311,462 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 152.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,344,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,744,000 after buying an additional 2,626,221 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 160.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,707,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,569,000 after buying an additional 1,669,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 5,962.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,252,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,060,000 after buying an additional 1,231,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

About First Interstate BancSystem

(Get Rating)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. The company was founded by Homer Scott Sr. in 1968 and is headquartered in Billings, MT.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.