FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 568,100 shares, a decline of 5.2% from the March 31st total of 599,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.2 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded FirstService from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on FirstService from $142.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on FirstService in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. TD Securities upgraded FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on FirstService from $143.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FirstService has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.20.

FirstService Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of FSV stock opened at $147.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $139.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.31. FirstService has a 12-month low of $112.44 and a 12-month high of $151.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.17 and a beta of 1.08.

FirstService Increases Dividend

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Rating ) (TSE:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. FirstService had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.34 million. Equities analysts anticipate that FirstService will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. This is a positive change from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. FirstService’s payout ratio is 32.49%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FirstService

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FirstService by 658.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of FirstService in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,987,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FirstService by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of FirstService by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of FirstService by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 139,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

About FirstService

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

