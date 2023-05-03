FMC (NYSE:FMC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. FMC had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. FMC updated its Q2 guidance to $1.66-$1.86 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $7.34-$7.94 EPS.

FMC Stock Down 5.9 %

FMC opened at $116.42 on Wednesday. FMC has a fifty-two week low of $98.24 and a fifty-two week high of $134.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.33 and a 200-day moving average of $124.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.82.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.86%.

Insider Transactions at FMC

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, EVP Ronaldo Pereira sold 1,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total transaction of $252,761.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,310.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.77, for a total transaction of $638,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,990,823.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Ronaldo Pereira sold 1,955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total value of $252,761.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,310.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,376 shares of company stock valued at $1,465,016 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FMC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in FMC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,051,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,557,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,531 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,581,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,094,000 after purchasing an additional 463,542 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,236,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,660,000 after purchasing an additional 318,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on FMC from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on FMC from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on FMC from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Redburn Partners raised FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on FMC from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.38.

About FMC

(Get Rating)

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.