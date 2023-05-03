Forrester Research (FORR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Forrester Research has set its FY 2023 guidance at $2.25-$2.45 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $136.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.23 million. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 4.05%. On average, analysts expect Forrester Research to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Forrester Research Trading Down 3.3 %
Shares of FORR opened at $29.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $575.32 million, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.89. Forrester Research has a twelve month low of $29.79 and a twelve month high of $55.78.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Forrester Research during the fourth quarter valued at $2,975,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 56.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 121,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,812,000 after purchasing an additional 43,596 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,289,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,758,000 after purchasing an additional 30,629 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 5,374.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 21,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 79.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 13,479 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.81% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have weighed in on FORR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forrester Research in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research lowered their price target on Forrester Research from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th.
Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.
