Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Shares Gap Up to $3.73

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.73, but opened at $3.85. Fortuna Silver Mines shares last traded at $3.83, with a volume of 410,619 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. CIBC upped their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.85 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. TheStreet downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

Fortuna Silver Mines Trading Up 2.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 1.32.

Fortuna Silver Mines ( NYSE:FSM Get Rating ) (TSE:FVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Fortuna Silver Mines had a positive return on equity of 3.19% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $164.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSM. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,600,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745,671 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 345.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,136,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,141,000 after buying an additional 1,657,274 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 914.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,014,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after buying an additional 914,789 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 176.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,143,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 729,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,335,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,517,000 after purchasing an additional 682,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

