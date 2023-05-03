FourThought Financial Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 13,844 Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,844 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 332,380,925 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,722,666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518,888 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 219,586,336 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 47,659,333 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $554,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689,124 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,384,739 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $284,413,000 after acquiring an additional 668,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,015,262 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $389,189,000 after acquiring an additional 372,901 shares in the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Stock Down 2.2 %

F opened at $11.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $47.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.14, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.54. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $16.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.67.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.09). Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $41.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -117.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on F. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.22.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $389,760.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 443,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,798,936.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $323,298.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,655,981.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $389,760.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 443,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,798,936.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,592 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,843 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.