Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) CRO Andrew David Oddie Sells 3,630 Shares

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) CRO Andrew David Oddie sold 3,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total value of $35,065.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 34,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,051.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Andrew David Oddie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 24th, Andrew David Oddie sold 2,437 shares of Funko stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $22,152.33.

On Thursday, March 9th, Andrew David Oddie sold 2,334 shares of Funko stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total transaction of $19,768.98.

On Monday, March 6th, Andrew David Oddie sold 570 shares of Funko stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total transaction of $5,608.80.

NASDAQ FNKO opened at $9.43 on Wednesday. Funko, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.14 and a twelve month high of $27.79. The stock has a market cap of $476.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.63 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.10.

Funko ( NASDAQ:FNKO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.31). Funko had a positive return on equity of 4.00% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $333.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.97 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Funko, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNKO. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Funko by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Funko by 456.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 47,293 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Funko by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,050,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,115,000 after purchasing an additional 160,283 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Funko in the 1st quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Funko by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

FNKO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Funko from $8.50 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Funko from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.79.

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing, and distributing licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which refer to movies, TV shows, video games, music, and sports. It operates through the United States, Europe, and Other International geographic segments.

