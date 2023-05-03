FY2024 Earnings Forecast for New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) Issued By National Bank Financial

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD – Get Rating) (ARCA:NGD) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for New Gold in a research report issued on Thursday, April 27th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.09. The consensus estimate for New Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Laurentian cut their price target on shares of New Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a report on Friday, February 17th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$2.25 to C$2.20 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of New Gold from C$1.30 to C$1.40 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$1.00 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.57.
New Gold Stock Up 7.3 %
New Gold (TSE:NGD – Get Rating) (ARCA:NGD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$221.04 million during the quarter.
New Gold Company Profile
New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.
