Galena Mining Limited (ASX:G1A) Insider Adrian Byass Buys 300,000 Shares of Stock

Galena Mining Limited (ASX:G1A – Get Rating) insider Adrian Byass bought 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.12 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of A$36,000.00 ($23,841.06).
Galena Mining Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.54, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 1.05.
About Galena Mining
