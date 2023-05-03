Galena Mining Limited (ASX:G1A) Insider Adrian Byass Buys 300,000 Shares of Stock

Galena Mining Limited (ASX:G1A – Get Rating) insider Adrian Byass bought 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.12 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of A$36,000.00 ($23,841.06).

Galena Mining Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.54, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 1.05.

About Galena Mining

Galena Mining Limited engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral projects in Australia. It explores for copper, gold, lead, silver, zinc, and manganese deposits. The company owns 60% interest in the Abra Base Metals lead-silver project located in the Gascoyne region, Western Australia. It also holds 100% interest in Jillawarra prospects.

