Gates Industrial (GTES) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect Gates Industrial to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Gates Industrial has set its FY23 guidance at $1.13-1.23 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $1.13-$1.23 EPS.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $893.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.96 million. On average, analysts expect Gates Industrial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Gates Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of GTES stock opened at $13.47 on Wednesday. Gates Industrial has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $14.78. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Gates Industrial

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GTES. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Gates Industrial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Gates Industrial from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Gates Industrial from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Gates Industrial from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTES. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the fourth quarter worth $129,000.

About Gates Industrial

(Get Rating)

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

