Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF) Short Interest Update

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 437,200 shares, a decline of 5.2% from the March 31st total of 461,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,372.0 days.
Geberit Stock Performance
GBERF stock opened at $560.14 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $551.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $513.26. Geberit has a 12-month low of $408.56 and a 12-month high of $568.91.
About Geberit
