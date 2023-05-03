Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF) Short Interest Update

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 437,200 shares, a decline of 5.2% from the March 31st total of 461,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,372.0 days.

Geberit Stock Performance

GBERF stock opened at $560.14 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $551.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $513.26. Geberit has a 12-month low of $408.56 and a 12-month high of $568.91.

Get Geberit alerts:

About Geberit

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Geberit AG engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of sanitary products and systems for the residential and industrial construction industry. The firm’s product range consists of the Installation and Flushing Systems, Piping Systems and Bathroom Systems product areas. The Installation and Flushing Systems comprises flushing systems for toilets including cisterns and fittings.

Receive News & Ratings for Geberit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geberit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.