GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Raymond James

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GFL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial restated an outperfrom under weight rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on GFL Environmental from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of GFL Environmental from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.85.

Shares of GFL stock opened at $36.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. GFL Environmental has a 1-year low of $23.10 and a 1-year high of $36.99. The company has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.08 and a beta of 1.19.

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a positive return on equity of 2.99%. On average, research analysts expect that GFL Environmental will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a $0.013 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. This is a boost from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is -3.82%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 474,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,428,000 after purchasing an additional 47,959 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 168,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 718.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,132,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

