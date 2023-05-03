Giorgio R. Saumat Buys 5,005,000 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOV) Stock

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOVGet Rating) CEO Giorgio R. Saumat acquired 5,005,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.01 per share, with a total value of $50,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,465,476 shares in the company, valued at $984,654.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of BATS:UNOV opened at $29.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNOV. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,246,000. KFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,475,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,019,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,156,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (UNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

