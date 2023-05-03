Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target Cut to $156.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $160.00 to $156.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Global Payments from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $148.30.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of GPN opened at $100.72 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.71 and its 200-day moving average is $105.90. Global Payments has a 12 month low of $92.27 and a 12 month high of $136.88. The firm has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.09. Global Payments had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. Global Payments’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Global Payments will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 227.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $176,630.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,858.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Payments

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the first quarter worth $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 166.7% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

