Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target Cut to $156.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Global Payments (NYSE:GPNGet Rating) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $160.00 to $156.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Global Payments from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $148.30.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of GPN opened at $100.72 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.71 and its 200-day moving average is $105.90. Global Payments has a 12 month low of $92.27 and a 12 month high of $136.88. The firm has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPNGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.09. Global Payments had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. Global Payments’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Global Payments will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 227.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $176,630.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,858.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Payments

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the first quarter worth $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 166.7% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

