Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,722 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $7,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Globe Life by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Globe Life by 36.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Globe Life in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 81.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Globe Life from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Globe Life Stock Down 1.4 %

In other news, Director Melissa Jane Buchan sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total transaction of $201,305.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,658 shares in the company, valued at $8,651,665.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Melissa Jane Buchan sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total value of $201,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,651,665.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.64, for a total value of $608,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,370.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 96,125 shares of company stock valued at $11,603,160 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GL opened at $107.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.43. Globe Life Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.87 and a 52 week high of $123.85. The firm has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Globe Life Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.05%.

About Globe Life

(Get Rating)

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.