GoldMining Inc. (NYSEMKT:GLDG) Major Shareholder Goldmining Inc. Acquires 4,822 Shares of Stock

GoldMining Inc. (NYSEMKT:GLDG – Get Rating) major shareholder Goldmining Inc. bought 4,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.61 per share, with a total value of $46,339.42. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,787,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,059,604.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Thursday, April 27th, Goldmining Inc. acquired 11,503 shares of GoldMining stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.01 per share, with a total value of $103,642.03.

On Tuesday, April 25th, Goldmining Inc. purchased 25,001 shares of GoldMining stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.04 per share, with a total value of $226,009.04.

On Friday, April 21st, Goldmining Inc. bought 44,136 shares of GoldMining stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.98 per share, with a total value of $396,341.28.

On Wednesday, April 19th, Goldmining Inc. purchased 122,490 shares of GoldMining stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,224,900.00.

GoldMining stock opened at $1.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.11. The firm has a market cap of $178.22 million, a P/E ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 1.11.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of GoldMining by 117.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 98,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 53,303 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GoldMining by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 33,721 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of GoldMining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of GoldMining by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 148,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 20,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of GoldMining by 225.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 43,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 30,130 shares during the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It also operates a diversified portfolio of resource-stage gold and gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal projects include La Mina Gold Project and Titiribi Gold-Copper Project located in Colombia; Whistler Gold-Copper Project located in Alaska, United States; and São Jorge Gold Project located in the State of Pará, northeastern Brazil.

