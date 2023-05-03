GoldMining Inc. (NYSEMKT:GLDG) Major Shareholder Goldmining Inc. Acquires 4,822 Shares of Stock

GoldMining Inc. (NYSEMKT:GLDG – Get Rating) major shareholder Goldmining Inc. bought 4,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.61 per share, with a total value of $46,339.42. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,787,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,059,604.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Goldmining Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, April 27th, Goldmining Inc. acquired 11,503 shares of GoldMining stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.01 per share, with a total value of $103,642.03.
- On Tuesday, April 25th, Goldmining Inc. purchased 25,001 shares of GoldMining stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.04 per share, with a total value of $226,009.04.
- On Friday, April 21st, Goldmining Inc. bought 44,136 shares of GoldMining stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.98 per share, with a total value of $396,341.28.
- On Wednesday, April 19th, Goldmining Inc. purchased 122,490 shares of GoldMining stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,224,900.00.
GoldMining Stock Performance
GoldMining stock opened at $1.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.11. The firm has a market cap of $178.22 million, a P/E ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 1.11.
About GoldMining
GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It also operates a diversified portfolio of resource-stage gold and gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal projects include La Mina Gold Project and Titiribi Gold-Copper Project located in Colombia; Whistler Gold-Copper Project located in Alaska, United States; and São Jorge Gold Project located in the State of Pará, northeastern Brazil.
