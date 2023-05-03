Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT) Shares Gap Up to $5.68

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.68, but opened at $5.84. Granite Ridge Resources shares last traded at $5.84, with a volume of 1,118 shares trading hands.

Granite Ridge Resources Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.73.

Granite Ridge Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Granite Ridge Resources

About Granite Ridge Resources

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GRNT. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $15,509,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $953,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $684,000. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources during the first quarter valued at $242,000.

(Get Rating)

Grey Rock Energy Management, LLC manages private funds with interests in areas of the Midland, Delaware, Bakken, Eagle Ford, DJ, and Haynesville play. It invests in oil and gas exploration and production. The company was formerly known as Granite Ridge Resources, Inc The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

