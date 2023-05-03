Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT) Shares Gap Up to $5.68

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.68, but opened at $5.84. Granite Ridge Resources shares last traded at $5.84, with a volume of 1,118 shares trading hands.
Granite Ridge Resources Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.73.
Granite Ridge Resources Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th.
About Granite Ridge Resources
Grey Rock Energy Management, LLC manages private funds with interests in areas of the Midland, Delaware, Bakken, Eagle Ford, DJ, and Haynesville play. It invests in oil and gas exploration and production. The company was formerly known as Granite Ridge Resources, Inc The company is based in Dallas, Texas.
